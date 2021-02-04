Andy Reid: We try to stay creative and have fun with our red zone offense

Getty Images

The Chiefs have earned a reputation for having one of the most creative offensive red zone packages in the league.

Whether it’s through pre-snap motions or inside shovel passes to tight end Travis Kelce, Kansas City tends to break out something to confuse an opponent when its offense is close to the end zone.

While Andy Reid has been a head coach for over two decades, he still enjoys the process of coming up with those plays.

“We try to have fun with it the best we can, and everybody contributes,” Reid said Thursday. “I’ve got some really good coaches, assistant coaches — you guys know that. I’ve got players that have chipped in on plays. They have a blast with it. So I’ve always encouraged that, throughout my career and I don’t want to stop because I’m old. I want to keep that going and try to do it a little bit better, so that’s what we do. We try to stay creative and try to have some fun with it.

“We don’t really have much in this week, but that’s alright.”

If you believe Reid when he says that, I have a bridge to sell you.

Tampa Bay’s defense will have a say in Kansas City’s red zone success on Sunday. But with two weeks to prepare, the Chiefs will undoubtedly have something to unveil.