Arthur Blank confident Matt Ryan, Julio Jones will be Falcons in 2021

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 4, 2021, 4:53 PM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons
Getty Images

The Falcons are coming off a 4-12 season, they have a new coach and G.M., and quarterback Matt Ryan turns 36 this offseason and is slated to have a $40.9 million salary cap hit. Given those facts, it’s understandable that some have asked whether the Falcons will move on from Ryan this year.

But Falcons owner Arthur Blank says that’s not happening. Asked by Andrew Siciliano on NFL Network whether Ryan will be back, Blank said he will — and then Blank added, unprompted, that wide receiver Julio Jones will be back as well.

“I’d be shocked, completely shocked if he is not. It really has nothing to do with his contract. Matt has played at a very high level for us since 2008 when we drafted him,” Blank said. “Matt can still play at a very high level so we expect him to be a Falcon next year, fully. Same question was raised regarding Julio Jones and we expect Julio to be a Falcon next year and play at a very high level as well. . . . They’ll both be with us.”

Blank said smart franchises have transition plans, noting that the Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes and kept him on the bench for a year behind Alex Smith. So with the fourth overall pick, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Falcons draft Ryan’s heir apparent. But in 2021, Ryan and Jones will be in Atlanta.

5 responses to “Arthur Blank confident Matt Ryan, Julio Jones will be Falcons in 2021

  1. Time for Matt Ryan to come back to Boston. He’s just spinning his wheels in Atlanta.

  3. Matt Ryan can still play and going back to Dirk Koetter was an awful move they should have ran the kind of offense he had in 2016. But they need to establish the run better because he is one of the best QBs off play-action. But there’s plenty of weapons in Atlanta if Julio can stay healthy.

    And considering all the uncertainty in the division and considering that Brady and Brees could retire the Falcons have a good opportunity to go from worst to 1st. And look at how many late 4th quarter leads they lost just this past year they lost 7 games they could have won. If the new coaching staff can close the deal on close games this team will make the playoffs.

  4. I am confident that if the Falcons make the playoffs in 2021 they will exit with a loss and in that loss Matt Ryan to Julio Jones will account the same number of second half TDs as Arthur Blank to DB Cooper.

