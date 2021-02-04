Broncos hire Chris Cook as offensive quality control coach

Getty Images

The Broncos announced they have hired Chris Cook as an offensive quality control coach.

Cook has five years of full-time collegiate coaching experience, most recently working as the tight ends and offensive tackles coach at Akron University. He joined the Zips after two years as the tight ends/offensive tackles coach (2017-18) and recruiting coordinator (2018) at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.

He also has served as an offensive quality control coach at East Carolina University (2016).

The past three summers Cook participated in the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. He spent two training camps with Atlanta (2018-19) before assisting the Browns in 2020.

In previous coaching stops, Cook worked with Broncos tight ends coach Wade Harman in Atlanta (2018) as well as offensive quality control coach Justin Rascati at Tennessee-Chattanooga (2017-18).