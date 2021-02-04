Bruce Arians: Antonio Brown, injured safeties worked, “looked good” Thursday

Getty Images

The Buccaneers held another practice on Thursday and head coach Bruce Arians offered an update on the conditions of the team’s injured players at his video conference later in the day.

It was a positive update for wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee), safety Jordan Whitehead (shoulder, knee), and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle). Arians said all three players moved around well during the workout and that the big question now is if there are any residual issues as a result of that activity.

“They all worked today and looked good. It’s just a matter of whether they swell tomorrow,” Arians said.

The Buccaneers will practice once more on Friday and they’ll issue injury designations for Super Bowl LV on Friday. Barring bad reactions, it sounds unlikely that they’ll be ruling anyone out at that point.