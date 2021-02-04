Bruce Arians hopes Bucs benefit from crowd noise on Super Bowl Sunday

Getty Images

Officially, the Super Bowl is played on a neutral field. But this year, the Buccaneers are playing on their home field. And with about 25,000 fans in the stands, coach Bruce Arians hopes most of them are cheering for his team.

Arians said his team became accustomed to quiet, empty stadiums this season, but the crowd at Lambeau Field in the NFC Championship Game was loud, and Arians hopes to benefit from the same kind of crowd noise against the Chiefs.

“I’m hoping there will be some crowd noise when we’re playing defense because our guys are used to talking to each other,” Arians said, via pool reporter Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “They’ve talked to each other all year and now all of a sudden, they’ve got to use hand signals. The offense, we used [crowd noise] a bunch before we went to Green Bay, and it was loud as hell up there.”

It’s unclear what percentage of the 25,000 fans in attendance will be Bucs fans, but there will surely be more Bucs fans than Chiefs fans in attendance. Arians hopes that gives the Bucs an edge.