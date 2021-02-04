Bucs assistant Todd McNair continuing 11-year battle with NCAA

USA Today

Buccaneers running backs coach Todd McNair last had a college coaching job in 2010, when USC did not renew his contract amid an NCAA finding that he had been aware of improper benefits received by Reggie Bush. McNair sued the NCAA in the fallout from losing his job, and that lawsuit still hasn’t come to a resolution.

McNair lost the first time his case against the NCAA went to trial, but McNair is still appealing, and a new trial could happen in 2021. McNair says the NCAA’s finding against him was wrong and effectively ended his college coaching career. He didn’t get another coaching job from the time he left USC in 2010 until Bruce Arians became head coach of the Bucs and hired McNair (whom Arians coached at Temple in the 1980s) in 2019.

“In all honesty, I don’t really talk about that too much,” McNair said, via USA Today. “It’s its own situation. I don’t dwell on it too much. But at the same time, I’m going to stand up when I know I’m right.”

McNair said he’s not going to give up the fight, even after finding another job, because it’s about clearing his name.

“I’m not going to let anybody paint me in a picture, in a way that’s untrue so that was my stance at the time,” he said. “Your respectability, your respect is always worth it so that’s all I really want to say about that.”