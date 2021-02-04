Cameron Brate added to Bucs injury report, Antonio Brown up to full practice

Getty Images

Things are trending in the right direction on the injury front for wide receiver Antonio Brown, but another member of the Buccaneers Offense has been added to the injury report on Thursday.

Tight end Cameron Brate was a limited participant due to a back injury after not appearing on Wednesday’s report at all. There’s no more media availability for the Bucs, so the next update on his status will likely come with the release of injury designations on Friday.

Brown moved from limited to full participation as he tries to return from the knee injury that kept him out of the NFC Championship Game.

Safeties Jordan Whitehead (shoulder) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) remained limited participants. Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was a limited participant after resting on Wednesday and defensive tackle Steve McLendon rested on Thursday.