Getty Images

The Cardinals are adding a backup quarterback to their offseason roster.

Cole McDonald is signing with Arizona, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Titans took McDonald out of Hawaii in the 2020 NFL draft but he was cut during training camp. He never found his way back onto an NFL team in 2020.

McDonald is an athletic quarterback who ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash at last year’s Scouting Combine, making him the fastest quarterback in last year’s draft class.