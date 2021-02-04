CeeDee Lamb: It’s no secret we want Dak Prescott back

Getty Images

Dak Prescott will dominate every story about the Cowboys this offseason. Not only is the quarterback still looking for a long-term contract, but Prescott also is rehabbing from ankle surgery that ended his season after five games.

So every Cowboys player who submits to an interview this offseason is guaranteed of being asked about Prescott’s contract and his recovery.

Prescott played this season under the franchise tag and is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

“It’s no secret we want Dak back,” receiver CeeDee Lamb told Jori Epstein of USA Today on Wednesday. “I trust that the guys in the [front] office are definitely going to make the right decision. They know how much Dak means to us and how much we lean on him.

“I cannot wait to have him back.”

Prescott was leading the league in passing yards with 1,856 before the compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle against the Giants. He underwent immediate surgery and apparently underwent a second surgery, according to Lamb.

“He came back from his second surgery about two months ago so he’s walking around, rehabbing, doing everything right,” Lamb, who had 935 receiving yards and five touchdowns, said. “It’s great to see, especially when you seen him go down. You saw the look in his eyes and you saw how sad he was and how much this game meant to him.

“Just to see him smiling again, happy again, being with his guys is a great deal.”