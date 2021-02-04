Demario Davis: You find a way to take motivation from the pain of playoff loss

Getty Images

Linebacker Demario Davis joined the Saints in 2018 and that means he’s been on hand for three straight disappointing losses in the playoffs.

His first year ended with an overtime loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game and the last two seasons have seen the Saints lose as favorites at home to the Vikings and Buccaneers. That’s left Davis with some insight into what the team needs to do to get back on track for 2021.

Davis said on NFL Network that the team’s mentality that they understand that “it’s all about getting up” and using the loss as fuel for the next fire.

“When you get up, you don’t know what’s on the other side, but that’s the only way to success, that’s the only way to victory, and that’s what this team has to do,” Davis said. “Falling short, it’s going to happen. And it happened to us. But what do you do? You get up, dust yourself off and get ready to move forward. You find a way to take all of that pain from that loss and you use it to motivate you and propel you forward. There is no doubt in my mind that this team will do that as it’s always done.”

Davis knows he’ll be back next season, but the team’s still waiting for official word from quarterback Drew Brees about whether he’ll retire. Davis said he “would feel much better if I could guarantee” that Brees will return, but the advice for moving forward will remain the same regardless of the quarterback.