DeVonta Smith blames himself for his finger injury

Heisman Winner DeVonta Smith had 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of the BCS title game against Ohio State. He would have had more but for a finger injury that he suffered early in the third quarter.

And he blames himself for the injury.

“What stood out to me the most is that if I caught the ball I would’ve never been in that situation,” Smith recently told PFT PM. “That’s what I think about the most is just if I would have caught that pass, my finger wouldn’t be like this.”

Smith suffered a dislocated finger. He didn’t return to the game.

“Honestly it wasn’t painful until we went to the tent and they started pulling on it,” Smith said. “When it happened, it didn’t really hurt. I just looked at it and it just looked weird. I was like, ‘Okay, let me go in here and see what they gotta say about it.'”

Smith also said he expects the finger to return to normal and not be crooked or pointing the wrong way, in a way that it does for plenty of former players.