DeVonta Smith: I can’t control what people think of my size

Getty Images

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith won the Heisman Trophy while putting up eye-popping numbers at Alabama, but his on-field production hasn’t been the only talking point about his professional prospects.

Smith’s size has become part of the conversation. He was listed at 6’1″ and 175 pounds while in school and opted not to be measured or weighed at the Senior Bowl last month.

During an appearance on PFT Live this week, Smith said he didn’t feel he had time to train after hurting his finger in Alabama’s championship game win over Ohio State and that it would be best to wait for his Pro Day. He also said that if people doubt he can succeed because of his size, they can look elsewhere for help in the draft.

“It’s all God’s plan. I can’t control what people think so if that’s what they want to do, let them do it,” Smith said. “Just control what I can control. When I get the opportunity to do what I can do, just make the most of my opportunity.”

There may be teams that pass on Smith at the top of the draft because he doesn’t fit the mold they’re looking for at receiver. Starting next September, Smith will get a chance to show any of those teams that they made a mistake.