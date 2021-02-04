Doug Williams named senior adviser to team president

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team announced that Doug Williams has a new title. He now will serve as senior adviser to team president Jason Wright.

That moves Williams from the football side to the business side as the team works on a new name and a new stadium. He also will help with other team alumni.

“Because I’ve been around, I can help them navigate certain areas they need to go,” Williams said, via John Keim of ESPN. “I have a chance to be a part of what’s going on. It’s an impacting situation. To get a chance to work along those lines and be part of it going forward, it’s almost like being on the ground floor.”

Williams was the first Black quarterback to start a Super Bowl in January 1988, earning MVP honors as Washington beat Denver. He spent the past six seasons with Washington in personnel, first as a senior executive and then as a senior vice president of player personnel.

When Ron Rivera became head coach a year ago, Williams became senior vice president of player development.

“At my stage, when you look at a lot of other guys, they don’t get a chance to stay in the organization that gave them an opportunity to accomplish stuff,” Williams said. “And to still be able to help that organization, that’s the lucky part for me.”