Frank Clark says Chiefs trying to avoid basking in glow of last year’s victory

Getty Images

Back-to-back Super Bowl victories are a fairly rare occurrence in NFL history and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to add their name to that list.

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark said that the team has done their best to keep their eye on the task ahead of them this season without reveling in the glow of last year’s accomplishment.

“If you spend time basking in what you did the year before or basking in that success too long you find those teams caught up in that trance of, ‘We’ll be back here next year’ or ‘We came so close, we’ll be back here next time around.’ That’s one of the things we’ve been trying to avoid,” Clark said, via Al Iannazzone of Newsday.

Only seven different franchises have managed to repeat as champions. The Green Bay Packers won the first two Super Bowls. The Miami Dolphins (VII & VIII), Pittsburgh Steelers (IX & X, XIII & XIV), San Francisco 49ers (XXIII & XXIV), Dallas Cowboys (XXVII & XXVIII), Denver Broncos (XXXII & XXXIII) and New England Patriots (XXXVIII & XXXIX) have also accomplished the feat.

The Chiefs are on the doorstep of becoming the next to succeed in the task. But several others teams have made it back to a Super Bowl and fallen short the year after a title as well.

Clark said he’s pleased that the Chiefs have managed to get this far again but that just getting back isn’t enough.

“I feel like I’d be complacent if I call myself happy right now,” Clark said. “I’m not really happy. Am I happy for the position we’re in? Am I grateful to be here, to still be playing football? Yes, I am. But I’m not happy until the job is done.”