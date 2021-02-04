Goodell endorses Dr. Fauci’s view of avoiding big Super Bowl parties

Getty Images

A day after Dr. Anthony Fauci said Americans should avoid big gatherings on Super Bowl Sunday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he agrees.

Goodell said the NFL endorses the recommendations for Super Bowl parties published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which getting together either virtually or outdoors.

“We want our fans to be safe, they need to be smart, they need to wear their PPE, they need to be gathering in small groups,” Goodell said. “We worked with the CDC on their advice that came out on Saturday about staying at home and doing it with family and household members, and we believe that’s the way it should happen. We’re all going to enjoy the Super Bowl a little different this year.”

Goodell said he thinks the NFL is an example of an organization that has handled the COVID-19 pandemic the right way.