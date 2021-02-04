James Robinson: All of us are excited about Urban Meyer

Getty Images

Runinng back James Robinson‘s trip from undrafted free agent to 1,070 rushing yards was the best thing to happen in Jacksonville this season, but the hope is that the Jaguars have a lot of better things to come in 2021.

Central to those hopes is the hiring of Urban Meyer as their head coach and the expected arrival of quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick of the draft. Robinson paid a visit to PFT Live and the conversation with Mike Florio and Chris Simms included his thoughts on those developments.

“I’ve talked with him a few times,” Robinson said of Meyer. “He seems pretty cool, excited to work with all of us. I think all of us are excited to have him and see what he brings to practices, games, and all of that and see what he likes to do.”

Robinson said he hasn’t had too many conversations about the prospect of playing with Lawrence, but said he’s excited about whoever the Jaguars add to the team in their effort to climb out of the cellar.