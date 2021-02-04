Jim Irsay: Andrew Luck is more retired now than he was a year and a half ago

Getty Images

Andrew Luck’s name trended on Twitter earlier this week with rumors he was going to meet with owner Jim Irsay. Colts fans long have hoped Luck would unretire.

T.Y. Hilton and Nyheim Hines both recently said Luck isn’t coming back.

Irsay reiterated that point Thursday, putting any rumors to the contrary to rest.

“I’ll tell you this, Chris, and to all Colt fans,” Irsay told Chris Widlic of CBS 4. “I think everyone just needs to digest this fact that he’s more retired now than he was a year and a half ago. I mean, he is retired.

“Only Andrew knows, of course, because it’s his decision, but I can only say that he definitely is retired, and there’s really no wiggle room or rumor or anything as much as people would like to hear that. Believe me, I wish it was true, and I was hiding some announcement that we could release two days from now, but that’s not the case.”

Luck, 31, retired before the 2019 season, and the Colts have had one-year starters in Brissett and then Rivers the past two seasons. Now, Rivers is retired; Brissett is a free agent; and the Colts again are looking for a starting quarterback.