Larry Fitzgerald: “No timeline” for decision on playing in 2021

When the Cardinals season came to an end early last month, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that he expected wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald to take a while to make a decision about continuing to play in 2021.

It’s been a month since Kingsbury made those comments and Fitzgerald hasn’t reached that decision. Fitzgerald took part in a golf pro-am in Arizona Wednesday and said that he’s just started feeling better after being “banged up” at the end of the regular season.

As a result, Fitzgerald said he hasn’t made a call about an 18th season with the Cardinals.

“I’m just playing golf right now, that’s all I’m worried about,” Fitzgerald said, via Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic. “No timeline. I’m just taking it day by day. Honestly I haven’t given it much thought.”

Fitzgerald had 54 catches for 409 yards and a touchdown in 13 games for the Cardinals. The 13 games matched his previous low for a season while the other numbers as well as his average yards per catch were the lowest of his career.