Marty Hurney on WFT QB: It’s a team game, you can’t isolate one position

Washington Football Team executive vice president of football/player personnel Marty Hurney said on Wednesday that the team has a lot of work to do when it comes to the quarterback position, but he also noted that the team’s offseason can’t focus on one position at the expense of all the others.

The team made a bid for Matthew Stafford before the Lions agreed to trade him to the Rams and could be bidders for others in the coming weeks, but Hurney stressed that the team can’t have blinders on when it comes to the team that would surround their quarterback.

“This is a team game,” Hurney said, via Peter Hailey of NBCSportsWashington.com. “As important as that quarterback position is, you have to have people around him. . . . You can’t isolate one position.”

Head coach Ron Rivera said he doesn’t “want to see us get into a situation where we can’t put playmakers around our guy, we can’t protect our guy” and called it a “struggle” to balance all of those needs as the team heads into the meat of the offseason.