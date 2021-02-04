“Mattress Mack” places $3.46 million bet on the Buccaneers

Getty Images

Mattress Mack is putting plenty of springs in the game.

The Houston furniture store owner named Jim McIngvale made a major wager on Wednesday. Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, McIngvale flew to Colorado, logged into the DraftKings mobile betting app, and placed a $3.46 million bet on Super Bowl LV.

Mattress Mack took the Buccaneers getting 3.5 points. The magnitude of the bet triggered a higher vigorish (-127, more than the usual -110). He’ll win $2.72 million if the bet pays off.

The bet helps Mattress Mack hedge against his store’s risks arising from sports-based promotions. Customers who spend $3,000 or more on a new mattress get their money back if the Buccaneers beat the Chiefs on Sunday.

Mattress Mack, given the point spread, could have it both ways, if the Chiefs win by fewer than four points. He’d keep his mattress money, and he’d carry away another $2.72 million from DraftKings.

Via Purdum, the largest Super Bowl bet happened 19 years ago, when someone placed a $4.8 million money-line wager on the Rams to beat the Patriots with MGM in Las Vegas.