NFLPA names Hayden Hurst the Alan Page Community Award winner

The NFLPA names a Community MVP each week of the regular season in order to highlight the off-field work being done by NFL players and each of them becomes eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.

Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst was named this year’s winner on Tuesday. Hurst is being recognized for highlighting mental health issues by sharing his own struggles with depression that led to a suicide attempt in 2016.

Hurst appeared in a video and spoke about his issues on the team’s website during the season. His foundation has raised more than $150,000 to fund mental health programs for children and adolescents.

“It is truly an honor to receive the 2021 Alan Page Community Award,” Hurst said in a statement. “I cannot begin to explain how much this means to me, my family, and to all the people that we will now be able to help through the use of these funds.”

The NFLPA will donate $100,000 to Hurst’s foundation in honor of the award. Bengal defensive tackle Geno Atkins, Titans safety Kevin Byard, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips were the other finalists for this year’s award.