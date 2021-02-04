Raiders sign Nathan Peterman for 2021 season

Getty Images

Nathan Peterman won’t be leaving the Raiders this offseason.

The Raiders announced on Thursday that they have signed Peterman to a one-year contract. He would have become an unrestricted free agent in March if he had not agreed to a new deal with the team.

Peterman initially signed to the Raiders practice squad in December 2018 and spent the 2019 season on injured reserve. He backed up Derek Carr in 2020 after re-signing as a restricted free agent. He appeared in one game in a mop-up role and completed 3-of-5 passes for 25 yards.

Peterman entered the league as a Bills fifth-round pick in 2017. He started four of the eight games he played in his first two seasons and threw 12 interceptions and three touchdowns while completing 52.6 percent of his passes.