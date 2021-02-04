Report: Bears to add Michael Pitre as running backs coach

Getty Images

The Chicago Bears reportedly have a new running backs coach.

According to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, the Bears are set to hire Michael Pitre away from Oregon State to take over the role with their team.

Pitre has served as the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator at Oregon State the last three seasons. During his time with the Beavers, Jermar Jefferson posted stellar seasons at the position. Jefferson rushed for 1,380 yards as a freshman and was named a Freshman All-American in 2018.

The move to Chicago would be his first stint in the NFL as a coach. Prior to Oregon State, Pitre spent four years as an assistant at Oregon State. He also served under Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in 2011 when he was the offensive coordinator at Colorado.

Pitre played as a running back at UCLA from 2003-07. He spent a year as a scouting intern with the New England Patriots in 2009.

Pitre would replace Charles London in the role for the Bears. London left the team to become the quarterbacks coach of the Atlanta Falcons.