Report: Jadeveon Clowney “definitely open” to a return to Titans

Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney has played for three teams the past three seasons. Scheduled to become a free agent in March, he could have a fourth team in four seasons.

Then again, maybe the pass rusher returns to the Titans.

Clowney is “definitely open” to signing with Tennessee for 2021, Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com reports.

Of course, why would Clowney close any doors on any possible teams considering he could find his market limited this spring?

Clowney signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Titans the week of the 2020 season opener, picking Tennessee over the Saints. He played only eight games, requiring surgery for a knee injury, and made no sacks with only six quarterback hits, four pass breakups and 19 tackles.

Among his injury, his mere three sacks over the past two seasons and a reduced salary cap, Clowney might not find many — if any — suitors at the price he likely wants.

Clowney, the first overall pick by the Texans in the 2014 NFL Draft, turns 28 on Feb. 14.