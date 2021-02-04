Report: Jason Garrett is expected back as Giants’ offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Giants could have some changes to their coaching staff, but those changes won’t include a new offensive coordinator. Jason Garrett is expected to return, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

It is not a surprise.

Garrett, 54, interviewed with the Chargers for their head coaching vacancy. Once the Chargers hired Brandon Staley as their new head coach, Garrett seemed destined to return to the Giants.

He spent more than nine seasons as the head coach of the Cowboys, going 85-67 in the regular season and 2-3 in three postseason trips. The Cowboys didn’t renew his contract after the 2019 season, and Joe Judge hired Garrett as his offensive coordinator.

Garrett now is tasked with figuring out how to get more out of Daniel Jones and the offense.

Only the Jets scored fewer points than the Giants did in 2020, but Jones will get a second consecutive season with the same coordinator.

Jones likely remains as the team’s starter in 2021, with Raanan adding that the Giants will not seek to trade for Deshaun Watson.