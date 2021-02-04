Report: John Egorugwu leaving Bills to be Vanderbilt linebackers coach

Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills will have a vacancy on their coaching staff to fill.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, assistant linebacker coach John Egorugwu is leaving the Bills to become the head linebackers coach at Vanderbilt under new head coach Clark Lea.

Egorugwu has been with the Bills since 2017 when he joined Sean McDermott’s staff after serving two years as a defensive assistant with the Baltimore Ravens. He came to Buffalo as a defensive quality control coach and has added the assistant linebackers coach title.

Egorugwu played linebacker at Division II William Jewell College from 2004-08. He got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant at the University of Missouri in 2012.