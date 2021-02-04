Robert Kraft: I really hope Tom Brady wins Sunday

Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft rooted for Tom Brady the first nine times he was in a Super Bowl and he won’t be changing his approach now that Brady plays for a different team.

Brady moved on to the Buccaneers as a free agent in the offseason, but never said anything but warm things about his relationship with Kraft and his time with the Patriots. Kraft has been just as consistent when it comes to Brady which made his Super Bowl pick an unsurprising one.

“I’m rooting for Tom Brady,” Kraft said in an interview to air Sunday on CBS. “I’m so excited. We’ve had some great communications and he is such a special human being. We were privileged to have him here for two decades, and he’s one of the finest human beings I’ve ever met. He knows how to lead, and I wish him well. I really hope he wins Sunday.”

Brady gave thanks for the “incredible support” he’s felt from New England over the course of his first season in Tampa and that support continues to stat from the very top.