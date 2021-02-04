Roger Goodell on minority head coach hiring: Not the outcomes we wanted

Getty Images

In recent years, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s annual Super Bowl press conferences have featured questions about the lack of minority head coaches in the league and he faced that question again in this year’s edition.

This year’s hiring cycle saw the league double the number of minority head coaches with the Texans hiring David Culley and the Jets hiring Robert Saleh, but the lack of opportunities for others like Eric Bieniemy, Byron Leftwich, and Todd Bowles still drew a lot of attention.

On Thursday, Goodell said that he’s “not sure there’s an issue we spent more time working with our ownership on” and that the league’s owners are committed and focused to doing more.

“It wasn’t what we expected. It’s not what we expect going forward. We have to look at what went right and what went wrong. . . . They’re not the outcomes we wanted. We want it to be a natural process,” Goodell said.

While the head coaching hires were not what the league expected, Goodell noted that there were three Black General Managers hired and that there has been progress in increasing the diversity at the coordinator level. That should mean more candidates in the pipeline for the next hiring cycle and another chance for the league to get the results Goodell says they desire.