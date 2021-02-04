Sammy Watkins, Le’Veon Bell remain limited as Chiefs practice moves indoors

Getty Images

The Chiefs had the same injury report as they had in Wednesday’s practice, but there was a change to the venue of their workout.

The team moved indoors on a cold and windy day in order to hold their second of three practices ahead of Super Bowl LV. They won’t be playing indoors in Tampa, but head coach Andy Reid didn’t expect that to limit the effectiveness of the session.

“We moved indoors because of the weather, but we’ll be all right,” Reid said, via pool reporter Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “It was warm in here.”

The forecast for Sunday calls for rain, but Reid expressed little concern about playing in wet conditions when he spoke to reporters after practice.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf) and running back Le'Veon Bell (knee) remained limited participants on Thursday. Left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) and linebacker Willie Gay (knee) were out of practice while wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore are still on the reserve/COVID-19 list.