Scotty Miller: I’ve been doubted my whole life

Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller was one of the best high school football players in the Chicago area, but colleges barely noticed. Then he had an excellent career at Bowling Green, but fell to the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft. And until his big pre-halftime touchdown in the NFC Championship Game, many NFL fans had never heard of him.

Miller says he thrives on all that.

“It’s crazy, an underdog story. I’ve just kind of been doubted my whole life because of my size and other things, as well,” Miller said. “I’ve just fought for it. I’ve earned everything I’ve gotten. It’s been like that since youth football, ever since I started playing. I remember tackle football in fifth grade — I still, in my opinion, was probably the best guy out there. I’m always confident in my abilities and myself — even back then – but I was riding the bench even then. The coach didn’t want to put me in, but every time I got an opportunity, I was able to make a play. It’s really been that way my whole life, so I’ve just tried to take advantage of every opportunity I’ve gotten. It’s been an awesome journey. There have been some lows [and] there have been some highs, but I just try to take every day one day at a time, work hard and try to maximize my potential.”

Not many people doubt Miller anymore.