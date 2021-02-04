Shaq Barrett wants to “take full advantage” of Super Bowl moment

Getty Images

After playing out this year on the franchise tag and posting 30.5 sacks since joining the Buccaneers ahead of the 2019 season, linebacker Shaq Barrett‘s on track for an interesting offseason.

Thoughts of long-term deals and possible changes in address are not on the forefront of his mind right now, however. Barrett said this week that he’s “come too close to start out next year without a ring” and that finishing the season with that win is all that’s on his mind right now.

“This is everything I dreamed as a kid to be on this stage, be in the role I’m in on the defense and the team,” Barrett said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “This is everything I could ever imagine and I want to make sure I take full advantage of it. I don’t want any of these opportunities to go by.”

Barrett picked up a ring while playing a reserve role with the Broncos in Super Bowl 50, but that hasn’t lessened his enthusiasm for a chance to win another as one of his team’s star players.