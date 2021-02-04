Steelers hire Mike Sullivan as QB coach

Getty Images

After promoting their old quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator, the Steelers have found a new quarterbacks coach.

Mike Sullivan will be Pittsburgh’s quarterbacks coach, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. He’ll work under Matt Canada, who was quarterbacks coach last year and will be offensive coordinator this year.

A West Point graduate, Sullivan has spent the last two years working for the Army football program. Prior to that he was quarterbacks coach of the Broncos and has also been a quarterbacks coach for the Giants, and offensive coordinator of the Giants and Buccaneers.

The Steelers are expected to have Ben Roethlisberger back in 2021, although that’s not etched in stone. Sullivan will presumably be coaching Roethlisberger as the Steelers try to get to one more Super Bowl with Big Ben.