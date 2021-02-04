Stefon Diggs wants to keep building with “damn near perfect” Josh Allen

Getty Images

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs‘ first season with the Bills went as well as anyone could have hoped as he posted 127 catches, 1,535 yards and eight catches to help the team win the AFC East.

Diggs added 20 catches for 311 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason to wrap up a season that Diggs thought saw him “utilized to the best of my abilities.” Diggs’ breakout year wouldn’t have happened without quarterback Josh Allen taking a quantum leap forward and Diggs discussed the quarterback during a Thursday appearance on PFT Live.

Diggs said that he heard negative things about Allen’s accuracy before he got to Buffalo, but never saw any sign of it once he arrived and added that he thinks both players can continue growing together now that they have spent some time together.

“I’ve been with so many quarterbacks. No quarterback is perfect, but he’s damn near perfect,” Diggs said. “I’ve seen him miss maybe seven throws the whole season. I never saw the guy they tried to paint him to be. I kinda saw a lot of potential. . . . Getting on the same page early is gonna be huge in his development and my development. Having some success in the league is one thing, but being with a guy you can grow with, work with, and build with, that’s what you really want.”

Allen and Diggs helped bring the Bills more success than they enjoyed in decades. If they can keep rising, the Bills might be able to go even further in 2021.