Tampa will get consideration to host next available Super Bowl

Getty Images

Cities vie to host Super Bowls because of the economic impact it brings. But this week, during Super Bowl LV week, Tampa Bay is all quiet.

Flights into Tampa are cheap. Hotels are available. Restaurants are empty.

With only 25,000 fans and far fewer media credentials than usual because of the pandemic, Tampa is not seeing the recompense it has in past Super Bowls it has hosted.

It would make sense for NFL owners to give Tampa special consideration for the next available Super Bowl, and Commissioner Roger Goodell indicated Thursday that could happen.

“Well, I never want to get into specifics on that, because it’s ultimately an ownership vote,” Goodell said. “But I think everyone knows the unique circumstances that we face this season. They also know how extraordinary Tampa has been in working through that. I think that’ll be a big consideration in their minds when they do sit down and vote. We recognize that it may not be the full extent of economic benefit, but in some ways I think this whole pandemic and this ability to work through this is really going to be a reflection on this community’s can-do attitude and how they get things down. They never wavered about moving forward with this game, and they’ve never looked forward and said, ‘We want to have a game in return.’ Those are the kind of people that make this world special, and I think the NFL will recognize that going forward.”

The next two Super Bowls are set with Super Bowl LVI scheduled for Feb. 6, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and Super Bowl LVII scheduled for Feb. 5, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 is open.

New Orleans was scheduled to host that one, but the date conflicts with Mardi Gras, so the NFL instead moved New Orleans to Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025.

Las Vegas has been considered the favorite for the Super Bowl in 2024. Las Vegas had the 2020 draft affected by the pandemic, and the NFL gave it special consideration in awarding the city the 2022 draft.