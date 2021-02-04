Tedy Bruschi: Matthew Stafford “not tough enough” to play for the Patriots

Posted by Mike Florio on February 4, 2021, 11:34 AM EST
New England Patriots v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

Quarterback Matthew Stafford reportedly didn’t want to play for the Patriots. Patriots legend Tedy Bruschi suggests the feeling is mutual.

He’s not tough enough to play here,” Bruschi said Wednesday on WEEI, via Radio.com. “He’s just not tough enough. I don’t think he’s tough enough to be coached hard. Do you realize the mental toughness that Tom Brady had to have for 20 years to deal with Bill Belichick and that type of coaching? I mean, constant pressure every single day. Does Stafford sort of grab you as a guy who could handle that? I just don’t think so.”

Then came the hammer: “He went to Sean McVay and his little best-friend relationship and go have fun over there. That’s fine.”

It seems a little harsh, and a little bitter. And a little petty. It’s hard not to wonder whether Bruschi’s assessment is influenced by feedback he has received from past and current Patriots assistant coach Matt Patricia, who served as Stafford’s head coach — and presumably coached Stafford hard — for more than two years in Detroit.

Any NFL starting quarterback that competes against NFL-caliber defenses has significant mental toughness. Stafford constantly played through injuries. Stafford played for perpetually bad teams. Stafford played with a revolving door of coaches and a perpetual cloud of dysfunction hovering over the franchise.

Could Stafford handle playing for the Patriots? Sure. But that doesn’t mean he should want to. He wanted to play somewhere else. That doesn’t mean he’s not “tough enough” to play in New England.

88 responses to “Tedy Bruschi: Matthew Stafford “not tough enough” to play for the Patriots

  4. Sounds like a bitter man to me. Stafford must not qualify for new England’s cheating credentials.

  6. This is stupid. He doesn’t even know this man. He could have vetoed the Patriots because it’s cold. He has no idea but is out here talking crazy.

  9. As a Vikings fan I’d just like to say Tedy Bruschi is full of it.  I’ve witnessed many games where the Vikings absolutely pummeled Stafford, sending him to the hospital at least once (but might be multiple times), and he rarely seemed to miss games after, if at all.  Stafford has his areas of weakness, but toughness isn’t one of them.

  10. Patricia didn’t fail in Detroit because Stafford is soft. He failed because he’s not a capable HC. And Stafford has played for years in an underperforming franchise and won games by rights he shouldn’t. Maybe he wouldn’t be a fit under Belichick, but Bruschi has gone full homer with those comments.

  12. Tedy Bruschi’s comments reek of bitterness knowing his Patriots will be without a decent QB for years and meander in mediocrity.

  13. It’s Matt Patricia whose to blame here. Stafford has played through so many injuries – all without a peep. He had a dislocated shoulder and came back into a game to throw a winning td va Cleveland years ago. Had one of the longer streaks as a starter after his year two injury. Stafford is as tough as any QB in the league.

    He didn’t want to play in NE because of one person: MATT PATRICIA. Patricia absolutely ruined the Lions. They didn’t just lose, the team looked horrible in their losses (think of Darnolds first game as a Jet, or all of the Trubisky looks like a pro-bowler games). Near all-time record bad defenses TWO YEARS in a row in terms of yards allowed, passing yards allowed, and points. Patricia was insecure and kept insulting players and journalists alike. Several Lions players under Patricia left because of him. Several more cheered his leaving.

    It is a credit to Stafford’s professionalism that he never went to the media with his gripes.

  15. Stafford had to be tough to play for the Lions all those years at a high level. Bruschi seems a little triggered for some reason.

  16. So the guy who didn’t fold when a team went 0-16 has no mental toughness? The guy who had Matt Millen as his GM and a parade of terrible coaches, with Matt Patricia being the latest? The guy who has played hurt late in seasons when the team was eliminated from playoff contention? That’s the guy who lacks toughness?

  17. being coached hard is ok when your team is winning. bill will find his way is going the way of the dodo bird with today’s athlete. adapt or die.

  19. That time four or five years ago when Stafford ran up to the line of scrimmage with seconds left on the clock, signaling to everyone he was going to kill the clock with a spike, then took the snap and dove into the end zone to win the game won my heart forever, and I’m a Bucs fan.

  20. Matt Patricia was a bad defensive coordinator in New England, a bad coach in Detroit, and is already doing bad things again back in New England

  21. I’m not a Lions or Rams fan, nor a particular fan of Matthew Stafford. But anyone that watches and knows football can see Stafford is tough as hell.
    The guys plays behind a spotty line, hasn’t had a ton of weapons, has undergone constant coaching changes, and has been beaten to a pulp, including broken bones in his back. It would have been easy and justifiable for him to take time of from the pounding and the losing, yet he also gets himself back into the lineup as quickly as possible. That takes not just physical but mental toughness.
    Tedy Bruschi was a terrific player and tough as nails, but off the field he often comes off as a giant and petty blowhard.

  23. This is kind of disappointing, since Bruschi is normally one of the few NFL commentators I enjoy hearing from. The problem is he is such a whiny fanboy when it comes to his old team. If some random guy said this I’d probably call him a moron… and I’d be right!

    Saying the Stafford isn’t tough is laughable, look how many injuries he has played through, we’ve all seen it. This has nothing to do with toughness, he simply doesn’t want to be on the same team with Patricia..plus they are flat out bad right now. Teddy may have to get used to FAs not wanting to play there.

  24. Ol’ Tedy must not have seen that clip going around right now of Stafford playing against the Browns and how he he toughed it out at the end of the game to win it. Get bent Tedy. Not tough enough to play here, give me a break. Did he hurt your feelings?

  27. Bruschi is a bitter ex-player that has gone off the rails lately making ridiculous comments . He talks tough for a guy who actually wasn’t when he played . He’s just lucky he landed in New England because anywhere else he wouldn’t have had the talent around him that covered for his many limitations on the field .

  28. Dude,why would he go there with 0 weapons? Until, they show consistency without Brady, they will not be a preferred destination

  31. Teddy made a comment before the trade and the information about Stafford not wanting to go to NE, which indicated Stafford isn’t a winner and therefore was a bad fit…Teddy is and was right as always!

  33. This sounds like something that would come out of the WWE. I don’t want that in the NFL. Teddy, shut up.

  38. anyone who played for the Lions for several years taking the beating he did and not quit, is one of the toughest there is in the game so Tedy is just spouting non-sence!

  40. Nope, Tammy Brady isn’t tough enough to play in Detroit. Tammy would be a broken pile of bones if he had to play on the teams Matt did. That poor boy took a beating playing on some of the worst teams of the last decade. Not many QB’s could take the beatings Matt took weekly, and still play the next week. One tough SOB…

  41. That seems a bit unnecessary. Are we to assume that playing in NE under BB is now the consensus measuring stick for the definition of tough? Ease-back Bruschi. Your comments scream that you’ve taken this a bit too personally.

  42. Lol he sounds like just another blow hard fan living off the old glory days of the cheating dynasty – oh he didn’t want to come here, well we didn’t want you anyway WAH WAH WAH!

  43. Always loved Teddy, but he’s taking Stafford’s comment personally. Everyone was “tough enough “ when you’re winning championships, now it’s different and there is very little winning that’s going to be happening. Couple that with a miserable coach and you have a destination by free agents to avoid.

  44. Stafford has missed 5 games thru 12 seasons playing behind a suspect line his entire career. To suggest he isn’t “tough” is pretty ignorant.

  45. Teddy nailed it like usual. Reminds me of a certain wide receiver from Indy who signed in New England and then abruptly retired saying they don’t have fun there. He went on and on about how they take things too serious, and the coaching was too hard, and he simply retired.

  47. Blowhards like Bruschi and Harrison are going to have a tough time now that the Patriot myth has been debunked. They were good but they don’t get to be the greek chorus of the NFL forever. Just go away. It’s not like you could have covered Kelce or any of these new gen freaks.

  48. the Bill apologists are going to be coming out of the woodworks now. Stafford has played with a separated shoulder. A separated shoulder!!!! And he always playing through some kind of injury. Maybe at 32 he wanted to have some fun, and not play for a jerk who thinks mumbling at the media is some kind of “way”. And maybe he didn’t want to be associated with cheating? Breswki, what a clown.

  49. Wow I don’t care. Stafford got a taste of how the Patriots work when Patrice was coaching the lions into the ground, and he decided it wasn’t a good fit, end of story, and when I think about the people in my life whose opinion really matters, Teddy doesn’t make the cut. Good luck to Stafford with the Rams and good luck to Bruschi with that negativity thing. And good job by PFT finding stories, no matter how thin, to keep the other 30 teams who not playing in the super bowl, relevant.

  50. Most of the comments here missed Bruschi’s point about toughness. He’s not talking physical toughness, but mental toughness. Frankly, I think he’s right. I also think that McVay is not quite the genius he’s made out to be. Time will tell on the boy genius.

  51. That’s pretty pathetic of Teddy. Stafford played and won a game with a dislocated shoulder. I don’t know if you can be any ‘tougher’. He sounds like an ex shooting off at the mouth because they’re with someone better.

  52. Bruschi not only drank the kool-aid in NE , he must have had the still in his basement.

    NE would be lucky to have Stafford , he is one tough guy.

  53. I’m thinking that Stafford didn’t want to go to the Patriots for the obvious reason. Bill doesn’t like to bring in offensive talent. He wants to keep giving his Quarterback another chance by getting the ball back. Stanford knows he needs talent around him,and he’s no Brady. Even Brady has been done with Bills philosophy for the last five years. He finally left. Stafford just knew it was a bad fit.

  54. While his comments sound protective to the his Patriots identity, they will further doom the Patriots. I’ll be interested to see the W-L record of the next QB who is tough enough.

  55. I’m thinking that Stafford didn’t want to go to the Patriots for the obvious reason. Bill doesn’t like to bring in offensive talent. He wants to keep giving his Quarterback another chance by getting the ball back. Stafford knows he needs talent around him,and he’s no Brady. Even Brady has been done with Bills philosophy for the last five years. He finally left. Stafford just knew it was a bad fit.

  58. This is why I always flip away from ESPN whenever Bruschi is on there. Constant pro-Patriot bias. With him, Randy Moss, and Rex Ryan, that’s a pretty horrible group. I’m guessing they’re dead last in the ratings for NFL pre-game coverage.

  59. I doubt that stafford has an issue with hard coaching, he just dealt with Matt Patricia and wants nothing to do with him.

    Patricia bombed in Detroit,and was arrogant the whole time.

    He also tried to do the whole BB jerk to the media thing, it didn’t work.

  60. Stafford is made of glass, but he didn’t want to come to the Patriots because of Matt Patricia. It’s as simple as that. I like Tedy Bruschi, but he is too much of a homer to be objective about anything.

  62. Bruschi really over-reached on this one. Stafford has not made a single negative public comment about either Patricia or the Pats — always been a class act. He did nothing to warrant that comment. More important, the guy played in Detroit for cripes sake, with how many head coaches? How many lousy teams? Played through how many injuries? Played through a spouse with a damn brain tumor? He’s probably one of the toughest QBs, mentally or physically, in the NFL.

  63. Tedy like that ex-gf that always running you down but would be back in a heartbeat if she thought you would take her. There’s a reason Vrabel is a coach and Bruschi just talks.

  66. Most of the comments here missed Bruschi’s point about toughness. He’s not talking physical toughness, but mental toughness. Frankly, I think he’s right.
    =====

    I’m willing to bet Stafford has a chip on his shoulder, having carried a garbage organization all those years. Constantly getting his teeth kicked in by the Bears, Packers and Vikings.

    I won’t confuse the Rams with the Patriots, but they’ve been around the block.

    It will be fun to revisit this when Stafford is winning Playoff games.

  67. First of all there’s a different version of toughness to play in Detroit without it swallowing you alive.

    But these Patriots oldheads still think they’re the measuring sticks when they’re has beens at this point. I mean, by token of his employment alone he’s a has-been.

  68. I don’t know Stafford’s reasons for not wanting to come here and neither does Tedy Bruschi. I don’t agree that Stafford isn’t tough enough. He’s plenty tough. It just so happens that right now the Patriot’s lack of a decent roster is enough to scare anyone off of coming here. Matt Stafford has a right to play wherever he wants to play. Bruschi definitely went too far with his assumptions and comments.

  70. If you are Stafford why would you want to play for a non contender with no weapons? Sour grapes from tough guy Tedy.

  71. The Patriots just seem like a team that is any fun to play for anymore. I’ll give Bill two more years at the most and he will be departing New England. He had a great run he can be proud of though. I don’t blame Stafford for not wanting to go there. Your supposed to PLAY football not WORK football.

  72. Hey Tedy, spend a decade in Detroit and see how you feel about what you want to do with the next 5 or so years of your career.

  73. Let’s be honest here: the Patriots have been incredibly successful, and some people will always be jealous of such success. Others, perfectly justifiably, don’t want to live the life the “Patriot Way” demands. The fair assessment is to not look down on the Patriot Way, but also not look down on anyone whom that doesn’t work for. Bruschi isn’t wrong to point out that Stafford rejecting being a part of that means he isn’t willing to do everything reasonably possible to win, but that’s his choice and he shouldn’t be mocked for it either. But also, Bruschi shouldn’t be mocked for rightly understanding that anyone who rejects the Patriot Way is admitting a less than total willingness to do what is necessary to win. People and fans love to say that they accept nothing less than 100% – Bruschi apparently actually believes that, but anyone who is mocking him for his comment has to be honest enough to admit that they are the sorts of people who DO accept less than 100% (and there is nothing wrong with that…just pointing it out).

  74. Patricia trying to emulate NE and not doing it well probably made Stafford not want to go there, esp with Patricia working there. Veterans usually only go there to win the title and may be hard to offer that for the next year or two. Either way Stafford was not going to put them into anything more than WC contention. He isn’t a guarantee to do better than Goff in LA either.

  75. Steelcurtainn says:

    ‘Bruschi sounds like a bitter man to me’

    He played 13 seasons for the Patriots, went to 5 super bowls, and won 3 championships.

    What has he got to be bitter about?

  76. Tell him Teddy. There is a reason the Lions didn’t win squat with him over 12 years.

  77. For starters, this is all just filler. We all know the Patriots, Lions, and Rams are not winning the super bowl next season. These former players and current players bickering back in forth doesn’t change that fact. You can take this prediction to the bank. Stafford isn’t going to win anything with the Rams, Belichick will not sniff another super bowl without Brady, and the Lions will win six to nine games next season.

  79. Nothing wrong with moving your family to CA and retiring. Show Stafford some respect for being a good family man even if he’s not a winning QB.

  80. I am lifelong Pats fan and I love Bruschi, but he couldn’t be more wrong about Stafford, who is tough as nails and a class act. The Pats are not for everyone, and obviously Stafford had a terrible experience with Patricia. This is a needless cheap shot.

  81. You can question parts of Stafford’s game, but not his toughness. They don’t come any tougher that Stafford.

  83. Lots of Patriot hate being spewed here. Lots of jealousy as well. Brady had a great year with a team that was loaded on offense, but the fact remains he doesn’t win any of those Superbowls without a defense that makes key plays at key points in each Superbowl, so let’s not get too carried away with the nonsense.

  84. Stafford is certainly physically tough enough to play for anybody. As to mental toughness? How do you really measure that? I think Stafford is mentally tough also. I think the real question is whether Brady is GOAT because of, or in spite of, “the Patriot way”

  85. I’m pretty sure Stafford didn’t want to play for the Patriots because Matt Patricia was there.

    This has nothing to do with toughness and everything to do with Matt Patricia. This is a bad take.

  87. One of the worst takes in the history of former players. Come on Teddi this guy is tough as nails, ever more than you! He played through sooooooo many injuries. Im quite sure he didnt want to see Patricia again.

  88. As a wildcat myself I love Tedy…but he’s he waaaaaayyyy off base on this one. No one should question Stafford’s toughness. He gave everything for over a decade to a losing franchise.

