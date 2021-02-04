Tom Brady will be working on his speed this offseason

Getty Images

At the age of 43, and heading to his 10th Super Bowl, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is neither contemplating retirement nor resting on his laurels.

Instead, Brady is planning how he’s going to train this offseason to come back better at age 44. And he says he might just be a little faster when we see him in the fall, noting that NFL quarterbacks are increasingly making plays with their legs.

“I’m going to work on my speed,” Brady said. “I see those guys running around. I’ve got to make a few of those plays.”

Brady has never been much of a runner, but he finished the 2020 regular season with just six rushing yards. It’s safe to say he’ll never be Lamar Jackson, but perhaps next year he can get his rushing yardage into the double digits.