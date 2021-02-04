Two Chiefs who got haircut from COVID-infected barber continue to test negative

Getty Images

The Chiefs had to put two players on the COVID-19 reserve list after they got haircuts from a barber who tested positive, but the players themselves are continuing to test negative.

Both Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore have tested negative every day this week, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Robinson needs to test negative for one more day before he will be eligible to end his five days of isolation and rejoin the team. Kilgore needs to test negative for two more days before he could return to the team on Saturday.

The barber and the players were reportedly all wearing masks when the haircuts were given, and the players’ negative tests are another reminder of the importance of wearing masks when distancing isn’t possible.

Robinson played 65 percent of the Chiefs’ offensive snaps and 10 percent of their special teams snaps during the regular season. Kilgore played only sparingly in the regular season.

The Chiefs dodged a bullet with the barber, who was scheduled to give haircuts to about 20 Chiefs, including Patrick Mahomes, before his positive COVID-19 test came back.