Vita Vea: I’m completely healed, otherwise I wouldn’t be playing

Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea played for the first time since Week 5 in the NFC Championship Game. He’d been on injured reserve with a fractured ankle.

Vea played 46 percent of Tampa Bay’s defensive snaps but didn’t record any defensive stats in the victory over the Buccaneers. It was the first time this season he wasn’t on the field for the majority of snaps.

Still, Vea said he’s feeling healthy.

“I think I’m completely healed, otherwise I don’t think I would be playing if I wasn’t,” Vea said Thursday.

At his best, Vea is one of the league’s top disruptive defensive tackles. Especially when paired with Ndamukong Suh, Tampa Bay’s defense is one of the best at defending the run.