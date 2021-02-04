Willie Gay, Eric Fisher only Chiefs who didn’t practice Thursday

Getty Images

As they prepare for the Super Bowl, the Chiefs’ active roster continues to be as healthy as expected.

Head coach Andy Reid confirmed in his Thursday press conference that linebacker Willie Gay (knee/ankle) and left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) were the only players not on the field for the day’s practice.

Fisher won’t be playing on Sunday after tearing his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game.

The full Chiefs participation report will be out later on Thursday. Le’Veon Bell (knee) and Sammy Watkins (calf) were the only two limited players in Wednesday’s practice.