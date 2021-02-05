Andy Reid confident Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson will be good to go

The Chiefs should be at full strength at wide receiver in Super Bowl LV.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who returned from the COVID-19 reserve list today, had an impressive practice.
“He was good,” Reid said. “He’s been working out.”
Reid also said wide receiver Sammy Watkins, listed as questionable with a calf injury, should be good to go against the Buccaneers.
“He did good,” Reid said. “I’m encouraged to have him on Sunday. I think he’ll be there.”
Robinson had 466 receiving yards and Watkins had 421 receiving yards during the regular season, good for fourth and fifth on the Chiefs.