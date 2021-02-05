Antonio Brown, Cameron Brate questionable for Super Bowl LV

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are fairly healthy heading into Super Bowl LV, with just wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) and tight end Cameron Brate (back) listed as questionable.

Brown’s knee injury kept him out of the NFC Championship Game. But he was a full participant in Tampa Bay’s last two days of practice, which is a good sign for his potential availability.

Brate’s back issue came up on Thursday, and he was a limited participant. He did not practice on Friday.

Brown and Brate being the only listed injuries means safeties Jordan Whitehead (shoulder) and Antonie Winfield Jr. (ankle) are expected to play. They were both full participants in Friday’s practice.

Linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring) was also a full participant for the first time this week.

Linebacker Jason Pierre Paul (knee) did not practice on Friday, but he has practiced sparingly during the postseason. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) did not practice on Friday either.

Wide receivers Mike Evans (knee) and Chris Godwin (elbow) were both full all week. Defensive lineman Steve McLendon (not injury related) was back as a full participant on Friday.