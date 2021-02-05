Brady unsure why his teams have scored only three points in Super Bowl first quarters

Getty Images

In Tom Brady‘s nine Super Bowls, the Patriots always got off to a slow start. He’s unsure why.

Asked about the Patriots scoring a grand total of three points in the first quarters of the nine Super Bowls he’s played in, Brady said he can’t explain it.

“I haven’t thought about that much,” Brady said. “You’d obviously love to get off to a fast start. Hard to explain why or why not that hasn’t happened. I’m sure they’re all a lot of individual things, why that’s happened or not.”

Given how well Brady has played in the other three quarters (and overtime) of Super Bowls, the first quarter scoring drought is more of a curiosity than a concern. Brady is shrugging it off.