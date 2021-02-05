Bucs are “ready to roll” after final full practice

Getty Images

Only two more sleeps until kickoff, and the Buccaneers can’t wait.

They put their final touches on the game plan, and after Friday’s practice, Bruce Arians declared them ready.

“They’re ready to roll. They’re ready to go,” Arians told Rick Stoud of the Tampa Bay Times in the pool report. “It’s just dotting the I’s and crossing the Ts and finalizing it all the way until game time.”

The Bucs practiced outside under sunny skies and 70-degree temperatures, albeit with a strong west wind. They practiced for 90 minutes, working on various situations such as short yardage and goal line on both sides of the football, in what amounted to a glorified walk-through.

“We had enough full speed workouts,” Arians said. “We just decided to jog through it with goal line, short yardage and all that situational stuff.”

For the first time this postseason, the Bucs do not have to travel. They will have a walkthrough Saturday before boarding buses later in the afternoon for a short ride to the team hotel.

“It’s been normal, but so abnormal for a Super Bowl,” ArIans said. “But it’s easy for both teams. It’s like an away game for them and for us it’s a home game. It’s great for preparation. On our fields, in our locker rooms, eating our own food.”

Now, Arians has told his team, it’s about controlling emotions until game time.