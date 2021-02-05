Chiefs assistant Britt Reid was drinking before crash, child has life-threatening injuries

Getty Images

Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, admitted he was drinking alcohol before a car accident on Thursday night in which a child suffered life-threatening injuries

Two young children were injured in the crash, according to 41 Action News. One of them, a 5-year-old, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday on Interstate 435 near the Chiefs’ practice facility. Reid reportedly told police that the pickup truck he was driving hit a car that had pulled over after running out of gas, as well as another vehicle that had come to assist that vehicle. The two children were in the second vehicle.

Police say Reid acknowledged he had been drinking before the crash. Police say they could smell alcohol on Reid and that his eyes were bloodshot. Reid told officers he had two or three drinks.

“The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving outside linebackers coach Britt Reid,” the team said in a statement. “We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

Britt Reid pleaded guilty to DUI in 2008 and was previously jailed for a road rage charge.