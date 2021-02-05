Chris Ballard on Carson Wentz chatter, QB search: No trade going down today

Getty Images

Colts head coach Frank Reich used to be the Eagles’ offensive coordinator, so the Colts come up often when there’s talk about where Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz might go in a trade.

On Friday, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard was asked about that chatter during an appearance on The Dan Dakich Show. Tampering rules prohibit Ballard (and others around the league) from commenting directly on another team’s player and Ballard’s answer didn’t rule anything other than an imminent trade.

“We are exploring lots of options . . . I can tell you this, there’s no trade going down today,” Ballard said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan.

The Colts were reportedly in the bidding for Matthew Stafford before the Lions agreed to trade him to the Rams last weekend and Wentz may not be the only other trade option. The Colts could also go the draft route, although that might require them to move up from the No. 21 spot in the first round. Ballard said that anything they do won’t be borne of desperation.

“There’s a fine line between being aggressive and desperate. We are not going to operate in a desperate world,” Ballard said.

The Colts only have Jacob Eason under contract for 2021 at quarterback, so they will be making a move this offseason. The direction of that move remains under wraps for now.