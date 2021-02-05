Demario Davis wants Drew Brees to come back

Getty Images

Regarding the question of whether Saints quarterback Drew Brees will retire, G.M. Mickey Loomis has made it clear that the team will wait for Brees to make a decision. However, there has been no sense from the team that the Saints are clamoring for Brees to come back.

One member of the Saints is. Linebacker Demario Davis wants Brees to return in 2021.

“I hope so,” Davis said on NFL Network. “I sure hope so. I would feel much better if I could guarantee that he was. But I guess the only way I could be able to guarantee [a comeback] was if one of y’all said something reckless, like, ‘He’s finished,’ or something, then I could guarantee he’s coming back. But I sure hope so.”

Davis is the only member of the organization to speak in such public and hopeful terms. Quite possibly, everyone else realizes that it doesn’t matter. At this point, most believe Brees will move on — even if someone says something reckless like, “He’s finished.”

Whether Brees is indeed finished should be known soon. Coach Sean Payton told PFT Live recently that they anticipate hearing something from Brees within the next week or so.

In the unlikely event that Brees stays, here’s something to consider: His $25 million salary for 2021 would drive his cap number to $36.15 million. Coupled with Taysom Hill‘s cap number of $16.159 million, the Saints would have more than $52 million in cap dollars devoted to a pair of quarterbacks.