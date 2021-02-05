Devin McCourty on Matthew Stafford: Go wherever makes you happy

Getty Images

After word broke that the Lions had agreed to trade quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams, there was a report indicating Stafford told the Lions he was willing to play anywhere but New England.

There were no specific reasons given for that stance, but former Patriots Tedy Bruschi thinks it is because Stafford’s “not tough enough” to play for the team. A current member of the Patriots had a different reaction to the news.

Safety Devin McCourty said he doesn’t know Stafford or what’s in his head, but noted that playing for Matt Patricia in Detroit might have played a role in the quarterback’s thought process. Whatever the feeling might be based on, McCourty said he’s all for players using power to determine where they go if they have it.

“I don’t know. But if it’s true that he didn’t want to be there, that’s up to him and that’s his decision,” McCourty said on The DA Show. “I don’t knock guys for that. I think as players if you have some power and you can make a decision on where you should go, you should do that. You should empower yourself to use your platform, use your skillset to get where you want because honestly in our league no team cares about a player that much. It is all about how you can help us win. If you can’t help us win, ‘good riddance, we’re going to move on without you.’ So, I am all about if Matt Stafford didn’t want to be in New England, go wherever it makes you happy.”

McCourty added that the Patriots “should make him feel it” if they play Stafford down the road. If he stays with the Rams, that will have to wait for 2024 or the two teams will have to face off in another Super Bowl.