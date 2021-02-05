Former Titans defensive lineman Josh Evans dies at 48

Getty Images

Former NFL defensive lineman Josh Evans died after a battle with kidney cancer, the team announced. Evans was 48.

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk released a statement Friday: “I am so sad to hear that our Titans family lost Josh Evans today. His fight against cancer was one of courage and strength and his teammates were by his side encouraging him throughout that fight. We will remember his big personality and even bigger smile. We send our condolences to his family and friends in this difficult time.”

Evans asked for prayers from NFL fans last summer.

He underwent 13 hours of surgery after being diagnosed with kidney cancer in January 2020. Tumors were found on his kidneys, gall bladder, intestines and pancreas.

Evans entered an Atlanta cancer treatment facility last summer after learning the cancer had spread to his spine and liver.

Evans played seven years with the Titans franchise, originally making the Houston Oilers as an undrafted rookie in 1995. He played his final three seasons with the Jets. He started for the Titans during their Super Bowl season 1999.

Funeral arrangements at Willie Watkins Funeral Home in Jonesboro, Georgia, are not complete.