Henry Ruggs: I was disappointed in the season that I had

Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock generated a headline last week when he said he was “disappointed in the productivity of our rookies.”

One of those rookies tends to agree with him.

In an interview with NFL Network on Thursday, wide receiver Henry Ruggs said Mayock didn’t say anything he wouldn’t have said about himself.

“I was disappointed in the season that I had, personally,” Ruggs said. “And he said he was disappointed in the production that we had as a class. So I feel like we’re kind of on the same page. I have to get better at some things — I mean, we have to get better at some things, not only as a class but as a team. And we will get better at those things.”

Ruggs had only 26 receptions for 452 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He also took nine carries for 49 yards and had a pair of fumbles.

It’s worth noting, however, that Mayock singled out Ruggs to say he wasn’t disappointed in the wide receiver.

“We knew how fast he is, but he’s got to get stronger and he’s got to get in and out of his breaks better,” Mayock said in his interview with the team website. “You’ve got to feel him coming out of his breaks more for him to get to the next level. And I think he will. But we’ve got a long-term view on Henry Ruggs.”