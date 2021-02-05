Jay Gruden: I’d be shocked if the Raiders got rid of Derek Carr

Getty Images

Earlier this week, a rumor popped up that the Raiders could be planning to trade Derek Carr to pursue Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

If Raiders head coach Jon Gruden commented on Watson, that would be tampering — and he’s already recently engaged in that. But his brother, Jay, currently doesn’t have a job after Jacksonville’s coaching staff got replaced following the end of the regular season.

In an interview with TheAthletic.com, Jay said he didn’t know if his brother would be open to trading Carr. But the younger Gruden made it seem unlikely.

“I never know what Jon’s gonna do. But I’d be shocked, really,” Jay Gruden said. “The way that Derek played this year, I don’t know why he’d want to get rid of him. But who knows, if there’s another guy out there that they really, really like, it is a business at the end of the day. You got to think about not only the year coming up but the future five, six, seven years. Jon’s going to be there for the next six, seven years so he’s got to think about that as well.”

Jay noted he watched a lot of Raiders tape in 2020 in case he wanted to take a play or formation from his older brother, and thought Carr had his pro season.

Carr completed 67.3 percent of his bases for 4,103 yards with 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2020.